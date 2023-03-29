BRIEF-Australia Department Of Foreign Affairs Says Australia Is Concerned By The Further Narrowing Of Political Space In Myanmar
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 29-03-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 15:21 IST
- Country:
- Australia
March 29 (Reuters) -
* AUSTRALIA DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS - AUSTRALIA IS CONCERNED BY THE FURTHER NARROWING OF POLITICAL SPACE IN MYANMAR - TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3ZjYWJ2
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement