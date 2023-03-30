Left Menu

Meesho hits 11-lakh sellers milestone

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 16:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter@Meesho_Official
  • Country:
  • India

Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho has crossed the 11-lakh sellers milestone on its platform, with more than 6 lakh small businesses signing up in the last one year, the company said on Thursday.

The company has achieved this feat in eight years of its inception and claims that half of the total sellers registered belong to tier 2 and smaller towns.

''Meesho recently crossed the milestone of 1.1 million sellers on its platform,'' the company said in a statement.

The unicorn e-commerce firm said that over 80 per cent of its 11 lakh sellers are new-to-e-commerce and Meesho was their first exposure to the world of online selling.

''Nearly 50 per cent of these sellers come from Tier 2+ regions and deep corners of the country like Pulwama in Kashmir, Una in Himachal Pradesh, Nagamangala in Karnataka, Jowai in Meghalaya and Mount Abu in Rajasthan -- validating the company's mission to democratize internet commerce for everyone and bring the smallest seller online,'' the company said.

In 2022, Meesho said it recorded 14 crore annual transacting users on its platform and pan-India shipping through third-party logistics providers has helped sellers log three times growth in average revenue.

''Driven by our industry-first initiatives such as zero commission, an increasing number of MSMEs have chosen to partner with us. Our democratic approach is evident from the fact that we have the lowest GMV (gross merchandise value) concentration by suppliers in the industry,'' Meesho CXO for Business, Utkrishta Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

