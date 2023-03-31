Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains on softer inflation data

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:09 IST
Futures tracking Wall Street's main indexes extended gains on Friday after data showed personal consumption expenditure growth slowed in February, supporting hopes of a softer monetary policy approach from the Federal Reserve. A report from the Commerce Department showed the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index, which is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.3% in February, on a monthly basis, compared with a 0.6% rise in January.

Traders' bets of a 25-basis-point rate hike stand at 55.5%, with odds of a pause at 44.5%, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool. At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 127 points, or 0.38%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.37%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 33.5 points, or 0.26%.

