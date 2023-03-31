China to conduct cybersecurity review on chipmaker Micron's products

China's cyberspace regulator will conduct a cybersecurity review on products sold in China by U.S. memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology , the regulator said on Friday.

The move is aimed at protecting the security of the supply chain for critical information infrastructure, prevent hidden risks and safeguard national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a brief statement. It gave no other details, including what Micron products it was reviewing.

Micron did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Shares in Micron fell 3.3% in pre-market trading after the announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)