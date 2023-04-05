The House of Abhinandan Lodha sells 20 lakh sq. ft. branded land in Dapoli in five weeks

India, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi NCR, Pune and Bangalore ~ National – 5 April, 2023: In a short span of five weeks, The House of Abhinandan Lodha has sold 20 lakh sq. ft. of branded land, showcasing the rising demand for land as a wealth generation source. India's largest branded land developer achieved this historic feat at the beachside town of Dapoli in Maharastra's Konkan belt.

The integrated development project titled 'Cape of Bliss' saw roaring success on the proposition that would encourage new investors to make their first ever investment in land, helping them start their journey of creating intergenerational wealth. The launch of this project has established Dapoli on India's map as the country's fastest growing tourist destination. With the state government's special focus on infrastructural developments, and an increasing demand for land to build second homes, this hidden jewel has become a great investment option. A completely virtual buying process, assistance throughout the journey of land ownership and a great product proposition, together was met with excellent response from all over the country. The House of Abhinandan Lodha's first national campaign saw demand and first time customers from over 25+ cities across India. All this has contributed to HoABL ending their best year in business, with the largest land launch in the country and over 1500+ customers owning their first piece of land.

Samujjwal Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer – The House of Abhinandan Lodha, "The purpose with which HoABL exists is not just to create land investment but to have a tremendous positive impact using innovation and consumer tech. Today is the future we wanted to live in yesterday. We can achieve great things with tech innovations and enabling virtual purchase of hidden gems like Dapoli, and the success of it is just the start to a whole new wealth product category we aim to create" HoABL, a consumer tech brand that is democratising land buying, is transforming the process of owning land for consumers by making it easy, secure, and liquid through technology. The company aims to make land investment a critical part of people's finance portfolios.

Additionally, the company has sold 3.3 million sq ft land so far across popular destinations like Dapoli, Anjarle and Foothills of Matheran in Maharashtra. In FY 23-24, HoABL will successfully deliver 6 million sq ft space to the customer base.

About The House of Abhinandan Lodha The House of Abhinandan Lodha is India's largest branded land developer. We are India's premier consumer-tech brand born out of a vision to democratize land for the new generation of the country.

A class apart from the prevailing real estate eco-system, The House of Abhinandan Lodha is aiding retail investors to participate in wealth generating investments in land replete with a host of amenities. It is also eradicating the red tape and risk associated with buying land through innovative consumer-tech. At the core of HoABL, lie four key promises: Security, Liquidity, Transparency and Wealth. HoABL is also building a first-of-its-kind tech product in India that will simplify the land-buying process and break age-old notions often attached to it. With 5,400 customers and counting in the last one year alone, the brand is in the process of launching premium projects collectively worth over Rs 6,000 crore across premium locations.

In 2021, the very first year of operations, HoABL launched two projects. In FY 22-23, four projects were launched and the coming year, the brand plans to roll out 11 news projects. Some of the new projects in the pipeline are in Alibaug, Goa, Ayodhya, Lonavala and two locations in the Konkan region. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)