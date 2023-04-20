Left Menu

Asus ROG Phone 5/5s now receiving Android 13 update

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 12:04 IST
Image Credit: Asus

Asus has started rolling out the stable Android 13 update to the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s. The company is seeding the update, version 33.0210.0210.200, to the global, European and Russian variants of the handsets.

In addition to the new ROG UI design and tons of new features and enhancements, this build also includes the April 2023 Android security patch.

Here's the complete update changelog (via):

  1. Upgraded system to Android 13
  2. Introduced new ROG UI design
  3. Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Armoury Crate, Game Genie, and so on.
  4. Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 13 design
  5. Added the notification permission feature. You can adjust the permission of each apps in the Apps & notifications Settings.
  6. System clipboard added "Auto delete" and editor features
  7. Added the QR code scanner option for the lock screen shortcut feature, and the Control from locked device feature in the Security & lock screen setting
  8. According to Digital Wellbeing setting, system color scheme can be set to automatically switched by the bedtime option
  9. Added the App Languages Setting
  10. Adjusted the Vibration & haptic strength setting, Display and font size setting, and the width/length of navigation white bar when choosing gesture navigation
  11. Changed to the Blocked numbers setting in Phone to stock behavior. You will not receive calls or texts from blocked numbers.
  12. Removed the Call duration setting
  13. Added the Themed icons option in the Wallpaper & style setting. Support more color combinations.
  14. Added link quick share feature in ASUS Launcher
  15. Adjusted the design of the dialpad and contacts details page in the Phone app to display information more clearly
  16. Added Asus customization preferences setting. Allows applying the collection of commonly used customization settings with one click.
  17. Removed the ‘Calm’ and ‘Elegant’ options in the Power button menu style setting.Added the display item management option to allow the user to control the number of buttons in the menu.
  18. Upgrade system modes to the latest version, including "X Mode", "Dynamic" and "Ultra durable."The panel style of Game Genie is upgraded.
  19. Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 13 yet
  20. Updated Android security patch to 2023-04-05

Before upgrading to Android 13, Asus advises users to create a back of their data. The update is rolling out in batches, hence it may take some days for everyone to receive the notification.

To check if there is new firmware available for your device, head over to Settings > System > System Updates.

