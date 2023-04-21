Left Menu

JSW Energy arm commissions 51 MW wind project in Tamil Nadu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 15:45 IST
JSW Energy arm commissions 51 MW wind project in Tamil Nadu
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@JSWEnergy)
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy on Friday announced the commissioning of a 51 megawatt (MW) wind energy project in Tamil Nadu by one of its step-down subsidiaries.

''JSW Renew Energy Two Limited has commissioned 51 MW of wind power capacity under phase-wise commissioning of 450 MW ISTS-connected wind power project awarded under SECI tranche X in Tamil Nadu,'' JSW Energy said in a regulatory filing.

Subsequent to this, the total current installed capacity of the company has reached 6,615 MW while the under-construction capacity stands at 2,855 MW, which is likely to be commissioned in phases over the next 12-18 months, it said.

JSW Energy has a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030 and a near-term target of 10 GW by 2025. The company has also made a foray into energy storage space and currently locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity by means of battery energy storage system and hydro-pumped storage plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023