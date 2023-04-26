Brakes India forays into lubricant portfolio

Manufacturers of braking equipment for automotive and non-automotive applications Brakes India has forayed into the lubricants segment with the launch of 'Revia' brand, the company said on Wednesday.

The engine oils would cater to both passenger- and commercial-vehicle segments.

''Established for over six decades, Brakes India is known in the automotive industry for safety components from TVS Girling, TVS Apache and TVS Sprinter (brands). We are very excited to launch the engine oil Revia,'' company vice president and head (aftermarket business) S Sujit Nayak said.

By leveraging Brakes India's strong distribution network and over 60 years of legacy, the company is diversifying into the engine oil space catering to both passenger cars and commercial vehicle segments.

The Revia 15W40 CK4 engine oil is compliant with the latest BS6 norms and caters to all new-generation engines.

Revia engine oil comes with nine grades -- five for passenger cars and four for commercial vehicles.

Nayak said the engine oil segment is posed for growth as there is increasing demand for efficient lubricants, necessitated by the evolving BS standards and growing vehicle population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)