Hindware's New TVC Campaign 5 Star Hotel like Bathrooms Featuring Cricket Stars from Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi, India – Business Wire India Hindware Limited, a leader in complete bathroom solutions, today launched its new television commercial (TVC) campaign, 'Hotel Like Bathrooms', featuring some of the biggest names in cricket. The campaign highlights the aspirations of today's traveller, who aspires to have the same experience in bathroom as they get in a 5-star hotel. The TVC campaign features Prominent players from Royal Challengers Bangalore & Punjab Kings.

The campaign aims to showcase the high-quality bathroom products and solutions from Hindware Italian Collection that offers to create an elegant and comfortable bathroom experience similar to a luxurious hotel. It showcases products like Element Plus wall mounted and tankless closet, over the counter basin – Amazon and Fonte and Hues collection from Hindware Italian Collection. The campaign will also be supported by an extensive 360-degree promotion outreach including digital, social, OTT, print, radio, and out-of-home activations.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath and Tiles business, Hindware Limited, said, ''As a leading player in the bathroom solutions market, we are always looking for innovative ways to connect with our customers. We are excited to launch our latest TVC campaign, '5-star Hotel Like Bathrooms', which highlights the importance of creating a luxurious bathroom experience. Our products are designed to offer a premium and relaxing experience to our customers, and we believe that this campaign will resonate with them. Furthermore, our campaign features cricket phenoms who are the heartline for some many cricket fans. We are confident that with is collaborated TVC we will be able to connect with wider audience and reinforce our brand's position across Indian markets." Commenting on the announcement, Ms. Charu Malhotra, VP & Head of Marketing, Hindware Limited, said, ''We are delighted to launch our new TVC campaign '5-star Hotel Like Bathrooms', which features some of the biggest names in cricket. The collaboration between Hindware and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings is expected to bring increased brand exposure, stronger brand positioning, enhanced customer engagement, and subsequently increased revenue for the brand. The TVC will be followed with this 360-degree integrated campaign which comprises print, radio, digital, OTT, OOH & robust social plan as we aim to leverage the one of the biggest sporting extravaganzas – IPL and connect with millions of cricket fans across the country." The TVC campaign has been conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, one of India's leading creative agencies, and will be aired on leading television channels and digital platforms across the country.

Link to TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=134ZB--wOyY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=311bSnJwE-o https://youtu.be/nWts1Qx_g2M https://youtu.be/voDWRG4Q6LA About Hindware Limited Hindware Limited, makers of the iconic brand 'Hindware', is a leading Building Products company in the country. Hindware Limited has a versatile range of best-in-class bathware products that cater to a broad cross-section of customers with a strong portfolio of leading innovative brands across the value chain such as Queo - the luxury brand, Hindware Italian Collection, and Hindware - the premium brands. Hindware Limited also houses 'Hindware Italian Tiles' and 'TRUFLO by Hindware', plastic pipes and fittings business that comprises PVC, CPVC, UPVC, and SWR pipes catering to the building segment.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Royal Challengers Bangalore players in Hindware's '5 Star Hotel Like Bathrooms' TVC

