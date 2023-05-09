Left Menu

LinkedIn to cut 716 jobs, phase out China local jobs app

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 05:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 05:43 IST
LinkedIn, the social media network owned by Microsoft Corp that focuses on business professionals, said on Monday it plans to cut 716 jobs in its sales, operations and support teams as part of broader changes that will also result in phasing out its local jobs app in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

