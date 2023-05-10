U.S. State Dept OKs possible sale of tactical vehicles to Slovakia -Pentagon
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 00:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 00:48 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles Heavy Guns Carrier to Slovakia in a deal valued at up to $250 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The principal contractor will be Oshkosh Corp, the Pentagon said.
