U.S. State Dept OKs possible sale of tactical vehicles to Slovakia -Pentagon

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 00:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 00:48 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles Heavy Guns Carrier to Slovakia in a deal valued at up to $250 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractor will be Oshkosh Corp, the Pentagon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

