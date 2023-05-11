Left Menu

Norway government raises spending by $5.3 bln due inflation, Ukraine

Norges bank will present a new set of forecasts for Norway's economy on June 22. The so-called budget impulse, which measures the spending plan's impact on economic growth, is now anticipated to be positive in a range of 0.3 to 0.4 percentage points in 2023, up from minus 0.6 points seen in the autumn's budget.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 11-05-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 12:35 IST
Norway government raises spending by $5.3 bln due inflation, Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's centre-left government said on Thursday it plans to spend an extra 56 billion Norwegian crowns ($5.3 billion) from its sovereign wealth fund in 2023 to compensate for soaring inflation and pay for aid to Ukraine.

Cash spending from the $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund is now expected to reach 372.6 billion crowns this year, up from 316.8 billion originally planned last October, the government's revised budget showed. The finance ministry warned already

in February it had underestimated the impact of price increases in its original spending plan, and parliament the same month also promised to sharply

up its funding of Ukraine's war effort.

"Higher price growth than expected in the national budget 2023 last autumn has meant that the original budget has become more contractionary than intended at the time," the finance ministry said in a statement. The increased spending will compensate for unexpected price and wage growth, ensuring stability and predictability in essential welfare services, it added.

The fiscal budget will spend an estimated 3.0% of the sovereign wealth fund in 2023, compared to 2.5% seen in the October budget, the government's forecast showed. That is above the Norwegian central bank's latest forecast of 2.8%. Norges bank will present a new set of forecasts for Norway's economy on June 22.

The so-called budget impulse, which measures the spending plan's impact on economic growth, is now anticipated to be positive in a range of 0.3 to 0.4 percentage points in 2023, up from minus 0.6 points seen in the autumn's budget. The mainland economy is now expected to grow by 1% in 2023, an upwards revision of its March forecast for 0.9% growth. ($1 = 10.4882 Norwegian crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023