Left Menu

Flying car's wind tunnel tests completed by Brazil's upstart Eve

Eve holds a backlog of nearly 2,800 orders before starting production, with development backed by investors such as United Airlines and Rolls-Royce. The wind tunnel tests were completed in Switzerland using an eVTOL scale model, which the company said helped it investigate how components such as its fuselage and wings will perform in flight.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 16:30 IST
Flying car's wind tunnel tests completed by Brazil's upstart Eve
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A flying car is one step closer to airborne reality following successful wind tunnel testing for the futuristic vehicle being developed by Brazilian electric plane maker Eve Holding Inc, the firm announced on Monday.

Eve, controlled by aircraft manufacturer Embraer, said it expects to start commercial operations of its fully electric vehicle in 2026. The concept, called an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle, or eVTOL, has been dubbed a flying taxi.

The completed wind tunnel tests are seen as key for certification by regulators, as well as future production and sales to buyers worldwide. "The information we obtained during this phase of development has helped us further refine the technical solutions of our eVTOL, before committing to production tooling and conforming prototypes," said Luiz Valentini, Eve's top technology officer.

The company expects to conclude the selection of main equipment suppliers in the first half of this year and start building its first full-scale prototype in the second half. Additional testing is planned for 2024. Eve holds a backlog of nearly 2,800 orders before starting production, with development backed by investors such as United Airlines and Rolls-Royce.

The wind tunnel tests were completed in Switzerland using an eVTOL scale model, which the company said helped it investigate how components such as its fuselage and wings will perform in flight. Eve, which debuted last year on the New York Stock Exchange, has signaled that certification is one of its most pressing targets, Reuters reported in February.

Analysts see the firm on track to meet its lofty plans even if its not the first flying car to take off. "The Eve eVTOL is unlikely to be first to market, although the order pipeline provides runway to capture market share of the emerging eVTOL market," according to Jefferies analysts.

Jefferies and JPMorgan last week increased their target prices for Eve, citing an industry-leading backlog and Embraer support. Eve shares are up roughly 10% this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Alarm bells ring among scientists, authorities after Alligator Gar Fish found in Kashmir's Dal Lake

Alarm bells ring among scientists, authorities after Alligator Gar Fish foun...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023