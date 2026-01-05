Left Menu

Switzerland Freezes Assets of Ousted Venezuelan Leader

The Swiss government has frozen financial assets held by former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his associates. This measure affects 37 individuals, though the total value of the assets remains undisclosed. The order is currently in effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:14 IST
The Swiss government has taken decisive action by freezing the financial assets of the ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his associates, according to a statement released on Monday. This move implicates 37 individuals linked to the former leader.

A spokesperson from Switzerland's foreign ministry confirmed the freeze, but declined to disclose the total value of the assets involved. This order is effective immediately, highlighting Switzerland's stance in response to Maduro's controversial leadership.

While the exact financial impact of this decision remains under wraps, the development marks a significant step in international efforts to address the ongoing crisis in Venezuela by targeting assets linked to the former regime.

