Switzerland Freezes Assets of Ousted Venezuelan Leader

The Swiss government has taken decisive action by freezing the financial assets of the ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his associates, according to a statement released on Monday. This move implicates 37 individuals linked to the former leader.

A spokesperson from Switzerland's foreign ministry confirmed the freeze, but declined to disclose the total value of the assets involved. This order is effective immediately, highlighting Switzerland's stance in response to Maduro's controversial leadership.

While the exact financial impact of this decision remains under wraps, the development marks a significant step in international efforts to address the ongoing crisis in Venezuela by targeting assets linked to the former regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)