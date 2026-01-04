Switzerland Mourns New Year's Eve Bar Fire Tragedy
A devastating bar fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, claimed 40 lives, including teenagers as young as 14. The incident is among Switzerland's worst disasters. Pope Leo XIV and national leaders express sympathies, and a national day of mourning has been declared. Investigations continue into the cause and accountability.
In a tragic turn of events on New Year's Eve, a bar fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, resulted in the loss of 40 lives, with victims as young as 14 years old, authorities confirmed on Sunday.
Pope Leo XIV extended his condolences to the bereaved families, as police identified additional victims, including several teens and adults from various nationalities.
As Switzerland plans a national day of mourning, officials also probe the cause of the blaze, reportedly due to the mishandling of sparklers, while two individuals face charges of homicide by negligence.
