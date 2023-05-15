Left Menu

120 villages in tribal Kinnaur, Lahaul &Spiti districts to get 4G connectivity: BSNL officials

About 120 villages in tribal areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts would be provided 4G connectivity and 450 km of optical fibre cable will be laid in the twin tribal districts of the state, BSNL officials said on Monday.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:25 IST
120 villages in tribal Kinnaur, Lahaul &Spiti districts to get 4G connectivity: BSNL officials

About 120 villages in tribal areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts would be provided 4G connectivity and 450 km of optical fibre cable will be laid in the twin tribal districts of the state, BSNL officials said on Monday. To provide high-speed digital connectivity on fibre in tribal areas, the Himachal circle of the BSNL is executing a Rs 50 crore state-funded project allotted under Special Assistance to States for CAPEX (capital expenditure) Scheme during the year 2022-23, they added. Lagging behind Jio and Airtel, the state-run telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) would roll out 5G in 2024.

The network upgradation work is progressing "very fast." for rolling out 4G in the entire country by 2023. The network is upgradable to 5G and the same would be launched in 2024, said chairman and Managing Director BSNL Pravin Kumar Purwar while talking to the media persons here on Monday. The endeavour of the BSNL is to increase its market share in the country from 9.9 per cent to 15-20 per cent in the country and there would be 150 per cent increase over current 22 per cent share in Himachal, he said.

The BSNL also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Himachal government to engage the skilled manpower available with technical institutions in the state for speeding up the BSNL fibre rollout.

To provide high speed broad services, the copper wire is being replaced by optical fiber, 1300 operating sites are being technically upgraded while 250-300 new sites are being created for development and better coverage.

The 5G services would be better or at least on par with Jio and Airtel and with increasing use of internet and broadband by customers, the market share of BSNL would go up.

Being an instrument of the government, the BSNL is working in the interest of the country and can't be totally commercial but spectrum in the 700 MHz band for 5G BSNL would help provide better coverage and speed, he added.

The BSNL also announced the launch of its Over-the-Top (OTT) service Starter Pack in collaboration with Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama and Epicon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis names Sandoz board members ahead of spin-off; Sarepta surges after FDA panel backs Duchenne gene therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis names Sandoz board members ahead of spin-off; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023