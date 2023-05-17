Left Menu

Zydus Wellness Q4 net profit rise to Rs 145 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 14:38 IST
Zydus Wellness Q4 net profit rise to Rs 145 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Wellness Ltd on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 145.33 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.3 crore in the year-ago period, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 712.98 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 639.78 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 580.23 crore, up from Rs 510.34 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2023 consolidated net profit was at Rs 310.37 crore as compared to Rs 308.87 crore in the previous year.

For FY23 consolidated total revenue from operations was at Rs 2,254.79 crore as against Rs 2,009.1 crore in FY22, the company said.

Zydus Wellness said five of its brands -- Glucon-D, Sugar Free, EverYuth Scrub, Peel Off Face Mask and Nycil -- maintained their leadership positions in their respective categories as on March 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023