Kerala's Legal Battle Over Rs 20 Crore Allocation for Nava Kerala Programme
The Kerala government has approached the Supreme Court against a High Court decision nullifying its Rs 20 crore allocation for the Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme. The court deemed the move a misuse of executive power, sparking political controversy amid allegations of financial misconduct for electoral gain.
The Kerala government has escalated its legal battle to the Supreme Court, challenging a Kerala High Court ruling that nullified its decision to allocate Rs 20 crore for the Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme. The High Court deemed the allocation a 'colourable exercise of executive power' in breach of the Rules of Business, striking a significant blow to the ruling CPI(M).
In its Supreme Court appeal, the state government contends that the High Court overstepped its jurisdiction by overruling a programme ratified by the Council of Ministers. It also criticized the court for providing relief in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) beyond the scope, thus disrupting the constitutional balance between the executive and the judiciary.
The opposition Congress has condemned the government's intentions, dubbing the Nava Kerala Survey initiative a strategy to divert state funds for the benefit of the CPI(M) and its youth wing DYFI, allegedly for electioneering purposes. Critics have accused the government of potential fiscal impropriety to bolster electoral prospects, further fueling political unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
