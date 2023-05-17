Left Menu

Her versatile leadership in forging communities that drive meaningful action and change, make her well positioned to drive the ambitions of the Foundation to support and nurture breakthrough innovations, said Marico Chairman and Founder MIF Harsh Mariwala. e-Sprinto plans to double workforce to 100 Electric two-wheeler brand e-Sprinto plans to double its workforce to 100 people by the end of this year as part of its talent acquisition plans.The company currently has a full-time workforce strength of 50 and the scheduled hiring efforts will propel this to 100 individuals across verticals, e-Sprinto said in a statement.

Updated: 17-05-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:26 IST
A trade remedies advisory cell has been set up with the aim to provide free consultation and guidance to MSME units to file applications with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

Head, of the Centre for Trade and Investment Law, James Nedumpara introduced the newly established cell.

The DGTR's efforts have been instrumental in granting protection to the industry, it said.

**** *Suranjana Ghosh to head Marico Innovation Foundation Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF), a Not-For-Profit arm of FMCG company Marico, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Suranjana Ghosh as its new head.

Ghosh will lead MIF, which has become an innovation-focused platform, which recognises disruptive Indian innovations and supports their journey to scale impact through its flagship programmes.

''Suranjana's extensive experience is an asset to MIF. Her versatile leadership in forging communities that drive meaningful action and change, make her well positioned to drive the ambitions of the Foundation to support and nurture breakthrough innovations,'' said Marico Chairman and Founder MIF Harsh Mariwala.

**** * e-Sprinto plans to double workforce to 100 Electric two-wheeler brand e-Sprinto plans to double its workforce to 100 people by the end of this year as part of its talent acquisition plans.

The company currently has a full-time workforce strength of 50 and the scheduled hiring efforts will propel this to 100 individuals across verticals, e-Sprinto said in a statement. The planned recruitment initiative will primarily concentrate on augmenting personnel in key areas such as new product development and sales departments, it added. ****** *YOHT launches agri tyre Yokohama Off-Highway Tires (YOHT) on Wednesday said it has launched a technologically-advanced agricultural tyre AGRI STAR II R–I. YOHT, in a statement, said the latest tyre has been launched under its Alliance brand. The tyre has been created to address the needs of the end-users - the farmers, it said. The radial tyre comes with a 'Stratified Layer Technology' (SLT), which is designed to meet the growing needs of tractor owners.

