American brand Black+Decker forays in India through licensing pact with Indkal Technologies
American brand Black + Decker, known for power tools and home appliances has forayed into the Indian market through its licensing partner Indkal Technologies.
The licensing partnership will include air conditioners, laundry machines and refrigerators and bring premium range of large Appliances to consumers in India.
Black + Decker products will be available on leading e-commerce portal as Amazon and in-store channels on June 3.
Commenting on the development Amit Datta, Commercial Director Licensing, Stanley Black & Decker said:'' As a global leader in home products, we continue to prioritize our customers by expanding availability in the region. We are committed to meeting consumer needs by enhancing the brand portfolio and making all home tasks easier to tackle with these new product offerings."
