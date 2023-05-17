Left Menu

American brand Black+Decker forays in India through licensing pact with Indkal Technologies

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:41 IST
American brand Black+Decker forays in India through licensing pact with Indkal Technologies

American brand Black + Decker, known for power tools and home appliances has forayed into the Indian market through its licensing partner Indkal Technologies.

The licensing partnership will include air conditioners, laundry machines and refrigerators and bring premium range of large Appliances to consumers in India.

Black + Decker products will be available on leading e-commerce portal as Amazon and in-store channels on June 3.

Commenting on the development Amit Datta, Commercial Director Licensing, Stanley Black & Decker said:'' As a global leader in home products, we continue to prioritize our customers by expanding availability in the region. We are committed to meeting consumer needs by enhancing the brand portfolio and making all home tasks easier to tackle with these new product offerings."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023