Samsung begins mass-production of most advanced 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-05-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 08:42 IST
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics has commenced mass production of its 16GB DDR5 DRAM. The newest DRAM, which utilizes the industry’s most advanced 12 nanometer (nm)-class process technology, will optimize next-generation computing, including artificial intelligence applications, with greater power efficiency and productivity, the South Korean firm said on Thursday.

According to Samsung, the latest 12nm-class DDR5 DRAM offers significant advantages over the previous generation. It reduces power consumption by an impressive 23% and boosts wafer productivity by up to 20%, making it the perfect choice for global IT companies seeking to minimize energy usage and decrease the carbon footprint of their servers and data centers.

The development of the 12nm-class process technology was made possible by utilizing a new high-κ material that helps increase cell capacitance, leading to a significant electric potential difference in the data signals and making it easier to accurately distinguish them. In addition, the company's efforts to reduce noise and lower operating voltage have contributed to providing customers with this ideal solution, Samsung said in a press release.

"ur latest DRAM reflects our continued commitment to leading the DRAM market, not only with high-performance and high-capacity products that meet computing market demand for large-scale processing but also by commercializing next-generation solutions that support greater productivity," said Jooyoung Lee, Executive Vice President of DRAM Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung's 12nm-class DDR5 DRAM lineup offers an impressive maximum speed of 7.2 gigabits per second (Gbps), translating into speeds that can process 30GB UHD movies in approximately one second. This remarkable speed makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, including data centers, artificial intelligence, and next-generation computing.

In December 2022, Samsung successfully evaluated the compatibility of its 16-gigabit DDR5 DRAM with AMD, and it continues to collaborate with global IT companies to foster innovation in the next-generation DRAM market.

