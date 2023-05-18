ACES Partners with MJCET to Drive Innovation and Knowledge Transfer in Drones, 5G, AI and Other Technologies

ACES India Pvt. Ltd. and MuffakhamJah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) have entered in a MoU based in Hyderabad, India. The MoU is targeted toward providing the industry Academia connect in the field of advanced technologies like 5G communications, Drones and its application, Robotic and Data Analytics with AI & ML. The MoU was signed by Mr. Mohammed N. Mazher Chief Business Officer ACES Saudi Arabia and Managing Director of ACES India Pvt. Ltd. and Dr.Basheer Ahmed Advisor Cum Director MJCET along with Dr.Mahipal Singh Rawat, Principal, MJCET on at MJCET premises on 10th May 2023. The event was also attended by Dr.Basheer Ahmed, Dean, Prof.Ishrat, R&D coordinator, Prof.Haseeb Khan. Head EEED and Prof. Ayesha Naaz, Head, ECED from MJCET and ACES team. Dr. Basheer Ahmed highlighted that; this MoU will provide the opportunity for MJCET students in exploring the industrial requirements. Thus, starting a strong relationship between industry-academic collaborations, promoting Knowledge transfer which will benefit both parties mutually. Mr. Mohammed M. Mazher, emphasized ACES's vision to diversify its portfolio and continue evolving as a leading International Digital Infrastructure company while enhancing its technical capabilities by partnering with academies and investing in R&D. ACES India Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems (ACES). ACES is one of the leading International Digital Infrastructure company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Middle East, South East Asia and Europe in implementing the infrastructure of mega projects. Several important projects have already been implemented, most notably the expansion of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, the Riyadh Metro Public Transport Project and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, MASAR and international projects like Bangalore Airport, Surat Diamond Bourse and several others. Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) was established in 1980, by Sultan UlUloom Education Society(SUES) and is a premier institute of its kind and is ranked among the top 50 private Engineering Colleges of India offering four year B.E. degree courses in 8 Engineering branches, namely, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and five post graduate courses in M.E. (CAD/CAM), M.E. (Structural Engineering), M.E. (Digital Systems), M. Tech. (Computer Science), M.E. (Power Electronic Systems) of two years duration. The College is affiliated to the Osmania University and is approved by the AICTE. The Drone Center of Excellence, MJCET is a state-of-art Facility and Sultan-Ul-Uloom knowledge hub (SU Knowledge Hub) has been established to encourage the entrepreneurial mindset among the students.

For more information, please visit www.aces-co.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)