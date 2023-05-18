OnePlus 9/9 Pro receiving OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus has started the rollout of OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones. This update, currently available in the India region, brings several enhancements and new features to both handsets.

The update introduces a new auto-connect feature that enables automatic connection between devices like phones, tablets, and PCs when they are in close proximity.

In the health aspect, this update adds a TalkBack feature that can recognize and announce images in apps and photos. Additionally, it introduces the Zen Space app, offering two modes (Deep Zen and Light Zen) to help users focus on the present.

For gamers, the update adds the Championship mode and a music playback control to Game Assistant.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Seamless interconnection

New auto-connect feature enables automatic connection between phones, tablets, and PCs placed in close proximity.

Personalization

Expands Omoji's functionality and library.

Health

Adds a new TalkBack feature that recognizes and announces images in apps and Photos.

Adds the new Zen Space app, with two modes, Deep Zen and Light Zen, to help you focus on the present.

Improves Simple mode with a new helper widget and quick tutorials on the Home screen.

Gaming experience

Adds the Championship mode to Game Assistant. This mode improves performance while also disabling notifications, calls, and other messages to give you a more immersive gaming experience.

Adds a music playback control to Game Assistant, so you can listen to and control music easily while gaming.

The OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update for the OnePlus 9/9 Pro will be released incrementally. Initially, a small percentage of users will receive the OTA (over-the-air) update today, followed by a broader rollout in the coming days to reach more users.

To check for the update manually, you can go to the phone's Settings, then navigate to System, and select Software Updates.