Left Menu

Tesla 'serious' on establishing India production, innovation base, minister says

Tesla Inc is "serious" about its plans to establish a manufacturing base in India, the country's deputy minister for technology told Reuters in an interview on Friday, a day after meeting senior executives of the electric vehicle maker. The Elon Musk led U.S. automaker held talks with Indian officials this week on various topics including incentives for car and battery manufacturing, Reuters reported on Thursday, as Tesla looks anew at entering the Indian market.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 16:28 IST
Tesla 'serious' on establishing India production, innovation base, minister says
Image Credit: Flickr

Tesla Inc is "serious" about its plans to establish a manufacturing base in India, the country's deputy minister for technology told Reuters in an interview on Friday, a day after meeting senior executives of the electric vehicle maker.

The Elon Musk led U.S. automaker held talks with Indian officials this week on various topics including incentives for car and battery manufacturing, Reuters reported on Thursday, as Tesla looks anew at entering the Indian market. "They are very seriously looking at India as a production and innovation base," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in the first public comment by an Indian government official on the talks.

"We have signalled to them that the government of India is working together (and) will certainly make whatever ambitions they have or investment objective they have in India a success," said Chandrasekhar, who is one of the highest-ranking officials in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Tesla proposed setting up a factory in India to build electric vehicles (EVs) and is also looking at manufacturing EV batteries, Reuters reported.

Asked if talks with Tesla included more than just making vehicles, Chandrasekhar said "you don't talk about cars alone" when such discussions take place. "You talk about cars, you talk about energy, you talk about manufacturing technology. So all of that figures in the conversation. What they will want to do in India, it's too far for me (to tell) and it's not for me to say," he added.

Tesla did not immediately respond to request for comment. The discussions in India represent a shift in stance for Tesla, which said late last year it was focused on seeking lower import taxes on cars, which can be as much as 100%.

Talks became deadlocked as the government is keen for Tesla to make cars locally, while the carmaker said it wanted to export to India first so that it could test demand. Outside the United States, Tesla has a plant in Shanghai - its largest factory worldwide - and one in Brandenburg, Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023