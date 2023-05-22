Canon India strengthens commitment to the East market; unveils one of its kind 'Live Office Infrastructure' in Kolkata

To elevate the customer experiential journey and further strengthen its presence in the Eastern market, Canon India today unveiled its ultra-modern Live Office infrastructure in West Bengal's Business Hub, Kolkata. The latest development comes as part of Canon's 2023 growth strategy for the Indian market that revolves around 'Transformation' across domains, to solidify its industry leadership as a futuristic and innovative technology brand even further. Recognizing the East as an integral market for its business, the office marks a concrete step to strengthen customer connections and empower stakeholders through the perfect synergy of technology and product experientials.

The Live Office has been designed to serve as a cohesive platform to showcase Canon's legacy of technological innovation, and its diverse portfolio including cameras, printers, surveillance cameras, copiers, multi-functional devices, and more, all under one roof through unique demo zones. The new space will provide customers and partners a comprehensive understanding of Canon's offerings and connect with the brand's innovative legacy, empowering them to make informed purchase decisions. On the other hand, the platform will allow employees to gain first-hand insights from customers and collaborate to meet their requirements effectively.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, of Canon India, said, ''After the successful launch of Live Office in Mumbai, we are delighted to introduce this novel concept in Kolkata as part of our Pan-India transformation journey for 2023. At Canon India, regional penetration continues to remain one of our core focus areas in expanding our reach across the length and breadth of the country by addressing diverse customer needs. And Live Office is a testament to our technological commitment and the importance that we lay on pioneering unique experiences for our customers. With this, we aim to showcase Canon's entire portfolio of products and services under one roof for our customers and partners to experience, while building a stronger brand connection.'' Further commenting on the importance of the East Market, he added , ''With Kolkata being the strongest market for our East channel attracting customers from surrounding states and having witnessed positive growth across B2C and B2B segments, we are confident that Live Office will be a game-changer in further strengthening our customer connect. Going forward, we will continue our efforts to remain agile and ensure a rapidly growing footprint in the country by empowering customers with products, services and solutions like never before.'' Besides the introduction of the live-office infrastructure, under 'transformation' as a key strategy for this year, Canon India has been revolutionizing its product portfolio alongside organization workflows to supplement rapid growth plans. While the Live Office paves way for a unique new direction for creating customer experiences, Canon India also has several other successful experiential formats like Image Square, PIXMA Zone, BIS Lounge, and NVS experience centres in the country. About Canon Inc . Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leader in the fields of professional and consumer imaging equipment, industrial equipment, and information systems. Canon's extensive range of products includes production printers, multifunction office systems, inkjet and laser printers, cameras, video and cinematography equipment, network cameras, medical systems and semiconductor-manufacturing equipment. Originally established in 1937 as Precision Optical Industry, Co., Ltd., a camera manufacturer, Canon has successfully diversified and globalized to become a worldwide industry leader in professional and consumer imaging systems and solutions. With approximately 180,775 employees worldwide, the Canon Group includes manufacturing and marketing subsidiaries in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania; and a global R&D network with companies based in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Canon's consolidated net sales for fiscal 2022 (ended December 31, 2022) totaled $30.31 billion (at an exchange rate of \\133=U.S. $1). Visit the Canon Inc. website at: global.canon About Canon India Pvt. Ltd. Is the sales and marketing subsidiary of Canon Inc., a world leader in imaging technologies. Having started its operations in 1997, Canon India markets a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices in 10 cities across India with merchandise warehousing facilities at 4 location and employs over 1000 staff and over 850 channel partners. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, PIXMA Zones, and BIS Lounges. Canon India's service reach extends to over 632 towns covering 19,118 PIN codes across India – which comprises of 349 Camera collection points, 15 Camera repair centers, 316 Printer repair centers, 184 Copier, Scanner and 129 Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of February 2023) In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including Digital Production Printers, Large Format Printers, Commercial Printers, Multi-Functional Devices, Managed Document Services, Inkjet & Laser Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Cinematic Imaging Products, Surveillance cameras and Medical Imaging products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

