Infosys announces AI-first offering Topaz to accelerate business value for global enterprises

India's second-largest IT services company Infosys on Tuesday launched Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative Artificial Intelligence technologies, and said the 'responsible by design' approach ensures uncompromising ethics, trust, privacy, security and compliance.

Topaz leverages Infosys applied AI framework to build an AI-first core that empowers people to deliver cognitive solutions, the company said in a statement.

Topaz is ''an AI-first offering to accelerate business value for global enterprises using generative AI'', the Bengaluru-based IT major said, adding, ''it helps amplify the potential of humans, enterprises and communities to tap into the next-generation of opportunities to create value from unprecedented innovations, connected ecosystems and pervasive efficiencies''.

The 'responsible by design' approach ''ensures uncompromising ethics, trust, privacy, security and compliance'', it added.

According to the company, Topaz converges the power of Infosys Cobalt cloud, and data analytics to AI-power business, deliver solutions and intuitive experiences that drive growth.

It cited the case of a food and beverages chain which leveraged Infosys Topaz to autonomously connect unconnected data signals coming in from new partners to deliver ''superior'' off-store consumer experience with over 95 per cent accuracy.

In another instance, a national railway company used Infosys Topaz to build a smart hub for profitably creating agile value-chains, with best-fit partners from the market, for functions such as first and last mile logistics, Infosys pointed out.

''Infosys Topaz is helping us amplify the potential of people - both our own and our clients'. We are seeing strong interest from our clients for efficiency and productivity-enhancing programs, even as businesses are keen to secure their future growth,'' Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.

Infosys' own business operations have been hugely benefited by Topaz bringing the power of generative AI platforms and data solutions, he observed.

Infosys is taking an AI-first approach to its own transformation, the company said, adding that it is applying Topaz to bring the power of generative AI, analytics and cloud to accelerate its own market offering evolution, enterprise transformation. This, even as it builds incremental value from micro-changes, to improve client service, re-imagine business processes, software engineering and boost productivity.

Satish HC, Executive Vice President and Co-Head Delivery at Infosys, told PTI, the most progressive businesses are already AI-powering their digital assets and driving their enterprises' cognitive transformation.

''Infosys Topaz will bring the combined power of AI, generative AI data analytics and cloud to our clients, helping them drive micro-changes to extract more value from their current operations, solutions and services,'' Satish said.

More significantly, it will help them amplify the potential of their people and systems to unlock next generation opportunities through intelligent solutions, connected ecosystems and growth-catalysing new business models, he pointed out.

