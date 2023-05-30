Blackstone Portfolio Company R Systems Appoints Nitesh Bansal as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Nitesh Bansal, a long-serving veteran in the digital and product engineering services industry, will join R Systems as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India & El Dorado, Calif., United States – Business Wire India R Systems (NSE: RSYSTEMS; BSE: 532735) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Nitesh Bansal as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective May 30, 2023.

Nitesh joins R Systems after a 25 year career, with 23 years at Infosys where he held several leadership roles, most recently serving as a Senior Vice President and Global Head of Engineering Services. He has worked across India, Europe and Americas, is a Chartered Accountant and has pursued executive and leadership courses at INSEAD and Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Commenting on his appointment, Nitesh Bansal said, "It is with great enthusiasm that I assume the leadership of R Systems, which has established itself as a key player in digital and product engineering services. I am excited to work with the talented management team of R Systems which has built this outstanding company. I look forward to collaborating closely with Blackstone which has a strong track record in building technology services businesses. With its loyal client base and long serving global employees, R Systems is well positioned for continued growth. With Blackstone's resources, Dr. Rekhi's guidance, and the existing management team, I am confident of accelerating this growth and scaling the company to the next level." Mukesh Mehta, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Private Equity and Director on the R Systems Board, said, "We are delighted to welcome Nitesh to R Systems. Nitesh's rich industry experience, credibility with customers, and expertise in building businesses at scale will make him an invaluable asset to the company. We are excited to back Nitesh and the existing management team to drive the next phase of growth for R Systems and create value for all stakeholders. We thank Dr. Rekhi for building an excellent company and are excited to take it forward." Dr. Satinder Singh Rekhi, Former Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of R Systems, said, "Nitesh is an industry veteran with a strong business acumen and deep understanding of technology. His people-centric leadership approach and growth mindset will energize R Systems to deliver value for clients and achieve the next phase of growth. I am excited with Blackstone's participation going forward given their global experience in enabling companies to scale. My full support and best wishes are with Nitesh as he takes on this role." About R Systems R Systems is a leading digital product engineering company that designs and builds next-gen products, platforms, and digital experiences empowering clients across various industries to overcome digital barriers, put their customers first, and achieve higher revenues as well as operational efficiency.

We constantly innovate and bring fresh perspectives to harness the power of the latest technologies like cloud, automation, AI, ML, analytics, Mixed Reality etc. Our 4,400+ technology expeditioners across 26 offices are driven to explore new digital paths, leaving no stone unturned in our quest to deliver business solutions that drive meaningful impact.

Our product mindset, capabilities and tools allow us to partner with the Tech industry which is no longer limited to ISV (independednt software vendors) and SaaS companies, but also include Telecom, Media, FinTech, InsureTech and HealthTech players, and enable faster new feature release with full ownership and integration into the CI-CD pipeline.

About Blackstone Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $991 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, private and liquid credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, public securities and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram. ​ To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Nitesh Bansal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, R Systems

