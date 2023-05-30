Tata Steel Mining partners with METRON to reduce carbon footprint

Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with French Cleantech company METRON, to design and implement an advanced energy management and optimisation platform for the company's Ferro Alloys Plant located at Athagarh in Odisha's Cuttack district.

METRON is a leading provider of cloud-based energy management solutions.

According to the MoU, the software solution developed by METRON will enable Tata Steel Mining monitor, analyse, and optimise energy consumption in real time and reduce carbon footprint across plant utilities.

A company release said that it will help digitalise energy to decarbonise territories, optimise energy consumption, reduce costs, and improve overall operational efficiency.

The cloud-based energy management and optimisation platform will provide real-time visibility of energy usage across the plant, allowing Tata Steel Mining to identify areas for improvement and make data-driven decisions to optimise energy consumption.

The platform will use advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to provide predictive insights and recommendations, enabling the company to reduce energy consumption, and lower its carbon footprint.

Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining, said, ''Our partnership with METRON reflects our commitment to energy efficiency and lower carbon footprint. We are excited to use their advanced energy management and optimisation platform at our Ferro Alloys Plant in Athagarh. "We expect the platform to help us reduce energy consumption, improve operational efficiency and productivity." Tata Steel Mining had earlier inked pact with FluxGen Sustainable Technologies for digitisation of its water consumption through a digital dashboard at its Ferro chrome units and mines, he said.

