US agency says 8.3 million homes, businesses lack access to high-speed broadband

More than 8.3 million U.S. homes and businesses lack access to high-speed broadband internet, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday.

The FCC said after revising a national broadband access map it has increased its estimates of homes and businesses without access by nearly 330,000 locations. Congress has approved $42.45 billion in grants for states and territories to expand broadband infrastructure to areas without access.

