Radio City Commences the Glorious Second Edition of Radio City Business Titans 'Dubai Encore' to Recognize Indian Entrepreneurs

Brace yourself for an extraordinary extravaganza as Radio City, India's leading radio network, sets the stage ablaze with the highly anticipated second edition of Radio City Business Titans. This unparalleled celebration of excellence, resilience, and innovation promises to elevate the spirit of recognition and honor. Building upon the phenomenal success of the inaugural edition in 2022, Radio City makes a triumphant return of Radio City Business Titans 'Dubai Encore' to be held from 9th to 11th June 2023, in the spectacular city of UAE 'Dubai' where aspirations soar to new heights. Renowned for its luxurious charm and opulent aura, this city provides the perfect canvas to witness the awe-inspiring victories of Indian entrepreneurs on a global scale. Radio City Business Titans is not just an event; it is an incredible experience of a lifetime for entrepreneurs. This year's edition promises to be filled with extravaganza glamour, grandeur and is set to be more elegant than before. Prepare to witness a convergence of exceptional Indian business tycoons; Bollywood superstars namely Suniel Shetty, Karishma Tanna, Nimrat Kaur, Kainaat Arora; dignitaries from the royal family of Dubai; industry experts, all under one roof. The event will be abuzz with electrifying performances, and felicitation of the business leaders, making it an unforgettable evening.

Mr. Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City said, ''At Radio City, we have been dedicated to championing the spirit of entrepreneurship and recognizing the indomitable Indian business minds who have carved their path to success. Building upon the remarkable response received in the first edition, we are thrilled to commence the second edition of 'Radio City Business Titans' in the breathtaking city of Dubai. The success of the first edition demonstrates our commitment to providing a prestigious platform to the thriving entrepreneurs and felicitating them for their unwavering determination, relentless innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence. We look forward to making Business Titans 'Dubai Encore' even more majestic and momentous.'' Embarking on this incredible journey, Radio City invites entrepreneurs, business leaders, and visionaries from various industries to step forward and showcase their remarkable achievements. The latest edition of Radio City Business Titans promises to redefine the benchmark for recognizing and honoring Indian entrepreneurs. In conjunction, this will also inspire future generations and leave an indelible mark on the world of entrepreneurship.

The first edition of Business Titans 'Chapter Dubai' was splendid as it witnessed the presence of leading Indian business moguls, Bollywood celebrities namely Vivek Oberoi, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry, and Kainaat Arora giving away accolades to over 90 revolutionary businesses and commending the winners for establishing a successful venture. His Highness Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla, CEO of Majestic Investments and Dr. Kabir, COO of Majestic Investments also demonstrated appreciation towards Radio City's initiative by bestowing their presence at the event.

About Radio City Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first FM radio broadcaster in India with over two decades of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City has consistently been the No. 1 radio station in Bengaluru with 25.2% and No.2 in Mumbai with 14.3% average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2013 to Week 52, 2022). Radio City Delhi ranks #3 with 11.7% average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2019 to Week 52, 2022).

Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations across 12 states, comprising 62% of the country's FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million listeners across India covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in.

Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of "Rag Rag Mein Daude City". The network introduced humour and the concept of agony aunt on radio with Babber Sher and Love Guru respectively. It also initiated Radio City Freedom Awards, a platform to recognize independent music and provided a launch pad to budding singers with Radio City Super Singer, the first singing talent hunt on radio for fourteen years. In 2022, the organization launched its first international property 'Radio City Business Titans' to recognize Indian businesses for their unwavering business excellence.

Radio City has bagged over 150 awards across renowned national and international platforms such as New York Festivals Radio Awards, ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards, Golden Mikes - Radio & Audio Awards, India Audio Summit and Awards, India Radio Forum, etc. in the recent past. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited won 'India's Best Company of the Year 2022' Award by Berkshire media. Radio City has been consistently featured for the 7th time in 'India's Best Companies to Work For' study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. The company has also been recognized in 'India's Best Workplaces for Women – 2019' and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in 'Best Large Workplaces in Asia', according to the GPTW survey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)