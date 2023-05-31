Left Menu

Meity launches pilot project on Electronics Repair Services Outsourcing, sees $20 bn revenue potential in 5 yrs

Post the pilot a detailed assessment will be carried out and modifications made in the process and policy as necessary, the statement said.Reacting on the development, IT hardware industry body MAIT Director General AA Jafri said that ERSO will enable extension of device life globally by providing cheap and reliable repair of ICT Information and Communication Technology products for the globe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:31 IST
Meity launches pilot project on Electronics Repair Services Outsourcing, sees $20 bn revenue potential in 5 yrs

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has started a pilot project on electronics repair services outsourcing which it expects to have a revenue potential of USD 20 billion over a period of the next five years. The project has been identified as a game-changer for India and has been supported by the Government to make India a world leader in a hitherto untapped domain, an official statement said on Wednesday.

''The government launched the ERSO Pilot initiative today to validate certain transformational policy and process changes to make India the repair capital of the world,'' the statement said.

Meity, Central Board Of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and Environment Ministry jointly worked with industry to roll out the pilot project.

''Over the next five years, India's ERSO industry is likely to fetch India up to USD 20 billion in revenue and also generate millions of jobs,'' the statement said.

The project has been identified as a game-changer for India and has been supported by the government to make India a world leader in a hitherto untapped domain. The pilot is being held in Bengaluru and will be run for a period of three months commencing today.

Five companies, namely Flex, Lenovo, CTDI, R-Logic and Aforeserve have volunteered for the pilot. Post the pilot a detailed assessment will be carried out and modifications made in the process and policy as necessary, the statement said.

Reacting on the development, IT hardware industry body MAIT Director General AA Jafri said that ERSO will enable extension of device life globally by providing cheap and reliable repair of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) products for the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023