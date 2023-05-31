India conducts Asia's first demonstration for performance-based navigation for helicopters: Scindia
India conducted Asia's first demonstration of performance-based navigation for helicopters for a flight from Juhu to Pune using GAGAN satellite technology.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said it is a fine example of the ''Indian aviation sector blazing a trail in innovation!''.
''India conducts Asia's first demonstration for Performance-Based Navigation for helicopters.
''The flight from Juhu to Pune made use of the #GAGAN satellite technology that enhances accuracy, allowing for high quality air traffic management. Congratulations @AAI_Official,'' the minister said.
GAGAN refers to GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation. It is a space-based augmentation system for providing the best possible navigational services over the Indian FIR (Flight Information Region) with the capability of expanding to neighbouring FIRs.
It was jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
