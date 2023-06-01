Left Menu

WhatsApp in India took action on 5.34 pc of total grievances received in April, blocks 74.5 lakh accounts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:57 IST
WhatsApp in India took action on 5.34 pc of total grievances received in April, blocks 74.5 lakh accounts

Mobile messaging platform WhastApp took action on about 5 per cent grievances it received in April, the company's India monthly report under IT rules said on Thursday.

WhatsApp blocked 74,52,500 Indian accounts in April out of which 2,469,700 were proactively banned, before any reports from users, said the report.

The company received 4,377 complaints from users in April.

However, it took action on only 234 complaints or about 5 per cent of the total complaints.

The statistics shared by WhatsApp shows that it received 4,100 appeals to ban accounts, out of which it took action only on 223 accounts.

''We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is 'actioned' when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint,'' the report said.

WhatsApp report shows that the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) issued it two orders and the company complied with both of them.

The GAC looks after complaints from users not satisfied with resolution of complaints by the social media platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023