Left Menu

From the Field: Boosting ocean literacy

UN News | Updated: 09-06-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 07:52 IST
From the Field: Boosting ocean literacy
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the annual World Oceans Day Photo Competition, a new exhibit is making a splash now through 14 July at UN Headquarters to promote a better understanding of Earth's invaluable bodies of water. ![A man fishes with seine nets in Quang Ngai province, Viet Nam.](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Libraries/Production%20Library/07-06-2023_UNWOD_Viet- Nam.jpg/image1170x530cropped.jpg) © Cao Nguyen Vu A man fishes with seine nets in Quang Ngai province, Viet Nam. The goal is to improve "ocean literacy", according to the UN Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs (DOALOS), who organized the event. Coupled with information on ocean health and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the event also aims at raising the profile of SDG 14 on conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas, and marine resources – which has so far attracted the least investment of any of the 17 Goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. So pay a visit to UN Headquarters in New York, or check out the _Photography for Sustainable Oceans_ exhibit online here, which highlights the full range of challenges and solutions. ![Women harvest seaweed in Zanzibar, Tanzania.](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Libraries/Production%20Library/07-06-2023_UNWOD_Kenya.jpg/image3000x3000.jpg) © Des Bowden Women harvest seaweed in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023