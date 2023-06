From the Field: Boosting ocean literacy

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the annual World Oceans Day Photo Competition, a new exhibit is making a splash now through 14 July at UN Headquarters to promote a better understanding of Earth's invaluable bodies of water. ![A man fishes with seine nets in Quang Ngai province, Viet Nam.](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Libraries/Production%20Library/07-06-2023_UNWOD_Viet- Nam.jpg/image1170x530cropped.jpg) © Cao Nguyen Vu A man fishes with seine nets in Quang Ngai province, Viet Nam. The goal is to improve "ocean literacy", according to the UN Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs (DOALOS), who organized the event. Coupled with information on ocean health and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the event also aims at raising the profile of SDG 14 on conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas, and marine resources – which has so far attracted the least investment of any of the 17 Goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. So pay a visit to UN Headquarters in New York, or check out the _Photography for Sustainable Oceans_ exhibit online here, which highlights the full range of challenges and solutions. ![Women harvest seaweed in Zanzibar, Tanzania.](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Libraries/Production%20Library/07-06-2023_UNWOD_Kenya.jpg/image3000x3000.jpg) © Des Bowden Women harvest seaweed in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

