Technology and Skills are important pillars to transforming future of India

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said the narrative about Government jobs has changed and they were no longer about power or authority or control but about Seva (service), good governance and Garib Kalyan (welfare of the poor).

Addressing newly inducted recruits at the Rozgar Mela event organised in Thiruvananthapuram, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Previously, we needed a Godfather or an influential connection for getting government jobs. Now the processes are much more transparent. National Rozgar Melas, have been conceptualised by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to make the government recruitment processes more reformed, more efficient, more equitable.”

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said today, the concept of Seva is now associated with Government jobs. “They are about Service, Good Governance and Garib Kalyan and not about authority, power or control.”

The Rozgar Mela were held at 43 locations across the country. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing and distributed about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organisations.

After the event, Shri Chandrasekhar later went to Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology to inaugurate an IoT lab set up in collaboration with Intel.

Addressing students as part of “New India For Young India” lecture series, the Minister spoke how new India under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi offers tremendous opportunities for the Young Indians. He underscored the importance of skilling and said whether in Government or in private sector, formal or informal sector, Skilling is incredibly important. “You must not pause the learning process and upgrade your skills to keep yourselves relevant in the workforce,” he added.

Describing how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has steered India onto a development path with the help of technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Technology and Skills are the two important pillars that will transform the future of India and catalyse its India Techade journey.

“New India for Young India” is a series of interactions initiated by Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar with college students involving discussions around the developments in the digital and entrepreneurial space.

(With Inputs from PIB)