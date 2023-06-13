Business brief

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:22 IST
IT services company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced a partnership with Espressive, a company into automating digital workplace assistance. The partnership will offer both their customers autonomous and cost-effective work environment assistance through Espressive Barista, an AI-based virtual support agent (VSA), as per an official statement.

