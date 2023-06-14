Left Menu

Amazon says multiple cloud services are down for users

Nearly 12,000 users reported issues with accessing the service, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 01:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 01:56 IST
Amazon.com said multiple services at its cloud unit, AWS, were down for customers on Tuesday, and it was working to resolve the errors.

"We are continuing to experience increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region," AWS' status page showed. Nearly 12,000 users reported issues with accessing the service, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

"We have identified the root cause as an issue with AWS Lambda, and are actively working toward resolution," it added. AWS Lambda is a service that lets customers run computer programs without having to manage any underlying servers.

Companies including T-Mobile US, Netflix and Autodesk have used AWS Lambda. Netflix, T-Mobile and Autodesk did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The AWS dashboard also indicates that 'Amazon Connect' is having issues, meaning customers using AWS for customer-service call centers will have issues. "We are experiencing degraded contact handling in the US-EAST-1 Region. Callers may fail to connect and chats may fail to initiate. Agents may experience issues logging in or being connected with end-customers," the company added.

Other Amazon services like Amazon Music and Alexa were also impacted, according to Downdetector. In April, Amazon had reported outages in AWS and voice assistant service Alexa that showed more than 16,000 reports about Alexa at the peak of the disruption.

Shares of Amazon were largely flat in after-market trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

