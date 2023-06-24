Left Menu

Batra-Sathiyan lost to Koreans Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon 0-3 7-11 8-11 9-11 while Thakkar-Shah combine suffered an identical 0-3 3-11 12-14 7-11 defeat to the duo of Cho Daeseong and Cho Seungmin, also of Korea.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 23:08 IST
Women's doubles pair of Sutirtha and Ayhika in final of WTT Contender tournament in Tunis

Indian women's doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee advanced to the final of the WTT Contender tournament in Tunis after beating Korean duo of Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihi on Saturday.

The Indian duo won 3-2 (7-11 11-9 11-9 7-11 11-9) in a hard-fought semifinal. They face Japanese pair of Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto in the final on Sunday.

But the Indian mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan as well as the men's doubles duo of Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah lost their respective semifinal matches. Batra-Sathiyan lost to Koreans Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon 0-3 (7-11 8-11 9-11) while Thakkar-Shah combine suffered an identical 0-3 (3-11 12-14 7-11) defeat to the duo of Cho Daeseong and Cho Seungmin, also of Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

