Doctors Can Expand Their Practice with a Doctor Loan on Bajaj Markets

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, grants medical professionals access to a doctor loan of up to Rs. 45 Lakhs.

Doctors can use it to finance a range of professional and personal needs without any restrictions, such as: • Investing in advanced medical equipment and patient management software • Expanding their practice or renovating their clinic • Getting qualified staff on board • Accessing required working capital for their practice • Financing child's education/marriage • Investing in assets or home improvement • Booking a family holiday or international conferences Apart from a competitive rate of interest starting from 14% p.a., an unsecured loan for doctors offers unique benefits to doctors who work ceaselessly to serve people. These include: • High loan amount • Eligibility criteria that are easy to meet • Minimal requirements of documents to be submitted • Quick processing of online loan application • Disbursal of funds in just a few hours post approval • Flexibility of repayment tenures going up to 84 months • Complete transparency without any hidden charges • Facility to part-prepay the loan Doctors can apply for a doctor loan in a few easy steps on the Bajaj Markets website or application. They can also access other credit and insurance solutions on the platform to add value to their lives.

About Bajaj Markets: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choices to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology, and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with the digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, "Ab Choices Hue Aasaan".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)