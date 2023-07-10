NimbusPost, Recur Club partner to provide finance for businesses

Left Menu

Logistics services provider NimbusPost on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with Recur Club as part of which its seller-partners will be able to avail of growth capital of up to Rs 20 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:21 IST
Logistics services provider NimbusPost on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with Recur Club as part of which its seller-partners will be able to avail of growth capital of up to Rs 20 crore. In a statement, NimbusPost said it has partnered with the alternative financing platform to provide financing options to its clientele base of more than 80,000 e-commerce sellers for marketing and inventory spending, allowing better cash flow. ''Eligible e-commerce sellers on the NimbusPost platform can avail of flexible, transparent, non-dilutive, and repetitive growth capital of up to Rs 20 crore to amplify their growth,'' the statement said. NimbusPost Founder and Chief Executive Officer Yash Jain said, ''Many e-commerce sellers out there have to pause their business expansion plan because of lack of funds, which directly hampers their business growth. Our partnership with Recur Club will help NimbusPost sellers to grow inventory and other cyclic spending without stressing over equity dilution.'' Gurugram-based NimbusPost is an e-commerce logistics and shipping software solution-providing company.

