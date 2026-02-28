Andhra firecracker unit blast: CM Chandrababu Naidu announces Rs 20 lakh to kin of deceased.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra firecracker unit blast: CM Chandrababu Naidu announces Rs 20 lakh to kin of deceased.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
High Court Orders Rs 50 Lakh Compensation for MSRTC Employee's Widow
Digital Platforms: A Call for Responsibility and Fair Compensation
BandBaajaBitiya: Redefining Honour in Indian Families
Australia Urges Diplomats' Families to Leave Middle East Amid Rising Tensions
Australia Urges Diplomats' Families to Exit Middle East