Left Menu

Servotech Power Systems Q1 net profit grows manifold to Rs 4.10 cr

Servotech Power Systems on Friday posted a manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4.10 crore in the June quarter, boosted by higher revenues. Additionally, demand for its solar products remained strong due to its functional design, durability, and user-friendly features, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 21:51 IST
Servotech Power Systems Q1 net profit grows manifold to Rs 4.10 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Servotech Power Systems on Friday posted a manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4.10 crore in the June quarter, boosted by higher revenues. It had posted a net profit of Rs 35 lakh in the corresponding period last year, the company said in a BSE filing. The company's total revenue more than doubled to Rs 79.81 crore from Rs 32.06 crore in the year-ago quarter. In a statement, Servotech Power Systems Ltd said the margins were supported by strong demand for the company's electric vehicle (EV) products. Additionally, demand for its solar products remained strong due to its functional design, durability, and user-friendly features, it said. Servotech Power Systems is a leading manufacturer of solar, EV chargers, power-backup and other smart power solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023