Alibaba unveils open-sourced AI model similar to Meta's Llama 2
Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 12:55 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group's cloud computing unit released two open-sourced artificial intelligence (AI) models on Thursday in a bid to take on Meta Platform.
The Hangzhou-based company said it will open-source two large language models (LLM), a type of AI model, named Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat on Thursday in a press release.
Each model has 7 billion parameters, which is often used to measure the strength. This comes after Meta unveiled a similar open-sourced model named Llama 2 last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
