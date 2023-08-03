Left Menu

Alibaba unveils open-sourced AI model similar to Meta's Llama 2

Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group's cloud computing unit released two open-sourced artificial intelligence (AI) models on Thursday in a bid to take on Meta Platform.

The Hangzhou-based company said it will open-source two large language models (LLM), a type of AI model, named Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat on Thursday in a press release.

Each model has 7 billion parameters, which is often used to measure the strength. This comes after Meta unveiled a similar open-sourced model named Llama 2 last month.

