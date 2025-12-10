IG Metall Threatens Franco-German Fighter Program Over Dassault's Role

The powerful German union IG Metall has issued a stark warning regarding the future of the Franco-German fighter program. In an escalation of tensions, the union has threatened to pull its support if Dassault Aviation, a prominent French aerospace company, continues its involvement in the venture.

The dispute comes amid deteriorating industrial relations between Germany and France, just ahead of critical ministerial discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing impasse. Juergen Kerner, IG Metall's deputy chief, articulated the union's stance in a letter addressed to German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, which was dated December 8 and has been reviewed by Reuters.

Kerner emphasized the union's support for European cooperation and Franco-German ties, but criticized Dassault for undermining both for its interests, a sentiment echoed as tensions rise. Despite the German Defense Ministry confirming receipt of the letter, they declined to provide further details.

