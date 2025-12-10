Left Menu

IG Metall Threatens Franco-German Fighter Program Over Dassault's Role

Germany's IG Metall union has threatened to halt cooperation in the Franco-German fighter program if France's Dassault Aviation remains involved. In a letter to Germany's defense and finance ministers, tensions arise amidst ongoing industrial disputes, with union leader Juergen Kerner questioning Dassault's motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:54 IST
IG Metall Threatens Franco-German Fighter Program Over Dassault's Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The powerful German union IG Metall has issued a stark warning regarding the future of the Franco-German fighter program. In an escalation of tensions, the union has threatened to pull its support if Dassault Aviation, a prominent French aerospace company, continues its involvement in the venture.

The dispute comes amid deteriorating industrial relations between Germany and France, just ahead of critical ministerial discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing impasse. Juergen Kerner, IG Metall's deputy chief, articulated the union's stance in a letter addressed to German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, which was dated December 8 and has been reviewed by Reuters.

Kerner emphasized the union's support for European cooperation and Franco-German ties, but criticized Dassault for undermining both for its interests, a sentiment echoed as tensions rise. Despite the German Defense Ministry confirming receipt of the letter, they declined to provide further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025