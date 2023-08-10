Zoom interop on Google Meet hardware now supports Gallery view

Google has introduced support for Zoom's Gallery view on Google Meet hardware devices, replacing Speaker view as the default layout for Zoom calls.

Upon its initial launch, Zoom interoperability calls only supported Speaker view, which displays a large view of the person currently speaking, with a smaller thumbnail of the previous speaker as a picture-within-picture.

With Gallery view, you can see thumbnail displays of participants, in a grid pattern, which expands and contracts as participants join and leave the meeting. Simply put, it allows a greater number of participants to be seen simultaneously on the screen, making interactions feel more natural and akin to face-to-face conversations.

As of this update, there is no option for toggling between Speaker View and Gallery View during Zoom interoperable calls.

Zoom's Gallery view on Google Meet hardware will be rolling out in a phased manner, spanning up to 15 days for full visibility across all domains. The staged release will commence on August 16, 2023, with both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains benefiting from the gradual implementation. It will be available for all Google Meet hardware customers.

The rollout of this feature comes months after the tech giant initially announced Zoom interoperability for Meet hardware. For the unversed, built-in interoperability between Google Meet and Zoom allows users to join Zoom Meetings from Google Meet hardware devices and Google Meet meetings from Zoom Rooms