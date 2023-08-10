Left Menu

Zoom interop on Google Meet hardware now supports Gallery view

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-08-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 17:00 IST
Zoom interop on Google Meet hardware now supports Gallery view
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has introduced support for Zoom's Gallery view on Google Meet hardware devices, replacing Speaker view as the default layout for Zoom calls.

Upon its initial launch, Zoom interoperability calls only supported Speaker view, which displays a large view of the person currently speaking, with a smaller thumbnail of the previous speaker as a picture-within-picture.

With Gallery view, you can see thumbnail displays of participants, in a grid pattern, which expands and contracts as participants join and leave the meeting. Simply put, it allows a greater number of participants to be seen simultaneously on the screen, making interactions feel more natural and akin to face-to-face conversations.

As of this update, there is no option for toggling between Speaker View and Gallery View during Zoom interoperable calls.

Zoom's Gallery view on Google Meet hardware will be rolling out in a phased manner, spanning up to 15 days for full visibility across all domains. The staged release will commence on August 16, 2023, with both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains benefiting from the gradual implementation. It will be available for all Google Meet hardware customers.

The rollout of this feature comes months after the tech giant initially announced Zoom interoperability for Meet hardware. For the unversed, built-in interoperability between Google Meet and Zoom allows users to join Zoom Meetings from Google Meet hardware devices and Google Meet meetings from Zoom Rooms

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023