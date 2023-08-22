Acne Moisturiser From The Pink Foundry: The Ultimate Skin Shield for the Digital Age

In today's fast-paced world, where the skin is constantly exposed to degrading factors such as pollution, The Pink Foundry is proud to unveil its revolutionary Acne Care & Healing Moisturiser that effectively cares for the skin and helps to prevent acne breakouts. This groundbreaking product combines the power of hydration and oil control to provide the ultimate skincare solution.

The Pink Foundry believes that healthy skin begins with hydration. Their Acne Care & Healing Moisturiser is specially formulated to deliver hydration and lock in moisture, ensure an optimal balance of sebum while helping heal acne. Experience the transformative power of deep hydration and witness how the skin becomes supple, healthy, and revitalised.

Some of the major ingredients of the acne moisturiser are Squalane (2%) for hydration and prevents Trans-Epidermal Water Loss, Niacinamide (3%), which remove excess oil and sebum. Other than that, the moisturiser also contains tea tree extract that treats acne and Cica extra that soothes the skin as well.

The acne moisturiser doesn't stop at hydration. The company has meticulously crafted this product to address the needs of oily, combination, and acne-prone skin types. The lightweight water-based gel texture absorbs quickly, making skin soft & supple.

The Pink Foundry takes great pleasure in its dedication to effectiveness and quality. Their acne moisturiser has been thoroughly tested and is free of harsh ingredients, so it can help even the most delicate skin types. By regulating sebum production and unclogging pores, the moisturiser gives reliable, long-lasting effects.

The product is Dermatologically Tested, Paraben Free, Hypoallergenic, Non-Comedogenic, Vegan and Cruelty Free.

Using the Acne moisturiser from The Pink Foundry, one can discover the key to clear, healthy skin. It's time to appreciate inherent beauty and let skin shine brighter than before.

About The Pink Foundry At Pink Foundry, we believe in the magical abilities of human skin. By stimulating and activating it from within with the right interventions, we can not only restore but also enhance its innate strength. With over 25 years of expertise in developing highly effective cosmeceutical solutions, we carefully formulate our products with ingredients that work to stimulate, boost, and activate your skin from within, making it truly healthy. Our products are manufactured under state-of-the-art Pharma quality standards at a US FDA registered site, to ensure high standards of quality & safety. They are also specifically designed to address Indian weather conditions and skin concerns, making our products both effective and a pleasure to use. Additionally, our Pharma Quality skincare products are dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Contact: info@thepinkfoundry.com 1800221820 https://www.facebook.com/thepinkfoundry/ https://www.instagram.com/thepinkfoundry/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-2fJZoS8afoki-S8I3n8wg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)