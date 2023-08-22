Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility partners with Evera Cabs for charging hubs

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL) will set up EV charging infrastructure with all-electric cab aggregator, Prakriti E-Mobility (Evera), the company said on Tuesday.

''The collaboration will feature an integration of 200 EV charging points super hub in Delhi. This strategic partnership will be scaled up pan-India to encourage decarbonized mobility,'' it said in a statement.

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited, the equal joint venture of Adani Group and French energy giant TotalEnergies.

ATEL is setting up EV charging ecosystem with a wide range of charging points catering to B2C and B2B customers.

The partnership with Evera comes at a time of rising EV demand, though charging infrastructure still remains scant.

It will ''help catalyse India's 2030 decarbonization target, supported by a rising inclination towards electric vehicles in the cab-hailing segment,'' the statement said.

ATEL and Evera hope to bridge the existing EV infrastructural gaps in India, targeting key highways, workplaces, and other locations with convenient and fast-charging AC and DC solutions.

''We are excited to join hands with Evera in developing this prestigious project in the Delhi-NCR region, further strengthening our long-term strategic partnership. We are already engaged with Evera for operating its cluster hub at Okhla, Delhi. ''The upcoming hub is strategically located in close proximity to the Delhi International Airport and will support Evera to provide green rides to customers. The hub will include commissioning of approximately 200 EV charging points, which will be a combination of AC & DC chargers,'' said Suresh P Manglani, CEO, ATGL.

The large-sized EV charging station at Samalkha will allow use by other aggregators and individual EV owners to increase crossutilization and to improve the EV ecosystem in New Delhi. This model will then be replicated pan-India. ATEL and Evera will enable this infrastructure on a revenue-sharing model, which becomes strategically resourceful by championing the partners’ individual expertise.

Commenting on the collaboration, Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Evera, said, ''This association will foster a user-friendly experience for Evera cab drivers as well as all electric vehicle owners by eliminating anxiety to travel farther distances. ''We are developing this with the aim to realize a sinewed mobility infrastructure that is green, climate-conscious, and sustainable. We could not be more excited to combine forces with ATEL to propel India’s EV infrastructure that drives electric vehicle adoption among individuals, businesses, and cab aggregators.'' The upcoming charging station in the capital will not only eliminate range anxiety but also promote widespread adoption of electric vehicles, the statement added without giving out the number of EV charging stations the joint venture was planning to set up.

