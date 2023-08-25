MyTrident Eyes a Revenue of INR 1,000+ Crores and 10,000 Retail Touch Points by FY 2025-26

MyTrident, the flagship domestic home furnishing brand of Trident Group (a USD 2 bn conglomerate) unveiled its Fall-Winter'23 collection at Andaz, Aerocity, New Delhi. The 5-day meet was inaugurated by an address to the retailers by Dr. Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, Trident Group. More than 3,000+ retailers participated at the event.

MyTrident offers a unique & seamless online shopping experience through mytrident.com and intends to leave an indomitable mark across retail touch points including EBOs, multi-brand stores, general trade, etc. The leading home furnishing brand aims to cross a revenue of INR 1,000 crores by FY 2025-26.

Starting its journey in India in 2014, MyTrident is today amongst the leading brand in home furnishing across home and HORECA in India. Its growth has been driven by doubling the point of sales, adding new categories and diversifying the range based on the evolving needs of the consumers. Currently the company has a retail network of 3,500+ retail touch points including 50 exclusive stores across India.

Talking about expansion, Dr. Rajinder Gupta, Chairman, Trident Group said, "At MyTrident, we are bullish about the company's prospects which includes ramping up our retail business operations across India. Our ambition is encapsulated in our slogan "ghar ghar mein MyTrident" to offer accessible luxury to every Indian household. We are building on the trust and respect enjoyed by the company over 30 years. We are aggressively expanding to 10,000+ retail touchpoints including 100 exclusive stores by the end of FY2025-26. We remain committed to offering unparalleled quality and a seamless shopping experience to our consumers." The event displayed the new collections that left the attending retailers mesmerized. The new collections include- Road to Jaipur, Sanskriti, Kids Collection, Temperature Control Bed Sheets and much more. The Annual Associate Meet also unveiled the launch of The Good Paper's new copier packaging and notebook designs that impressed the attendees.

About MyTrident MyTrident is Trident Group's leading brand specializing in luxurious & premium home furnishings. The company caters to all segments across luxury, premium to everyday. From designs, innovation and sustainability, the brand has been setting benchmarks in the home textile industry. With a sharp focus on customer demands, MyTrident offers a range of exquisite products including bed sheets, towels, luxury rugs, bathrobes and much more. Each item is crafted with precision and attention to detail, to offer customers an unparalleled sense of comfort, style, and elegance. MyTrident products can be found 1across all leading hotels of the country. The brand also offers an easy online shopping experience at www.mytrident.com.

