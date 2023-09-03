Left Menu

Miranda Kerr expecting fourth child

And its a boy, Kerr, 40, posted on Snapchat over the weekend alongside a photo of herself showcasing her baby bump in a white crop top and blue jeans. The baby will be her third child with husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel. She also shares 12-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.Evan, 33, and Kerr, got married in 2017.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-09-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 18:28 IST
Miranda Kerr Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Supermodel Miranda Kerr has announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child, a baby boy.

''So excited to announce baby No. 4. And it's a boy,'' Kerr, 40, posted on Snapchat over the weekend alongside a photo of herself showcasing her baby bump in a white crop top and blue jeans. The baby will be her third child with husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel. She also shares 12-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Evan, 33, and Kerr, got married in 2017. They share sons Hart, 5, and Myles, 3.

