Britain sets priorities for November global AI safety summit

Britain set out its objectives for its global artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit on Monday, focusing on understanding the risks posed by the frontier technology and how national and international frameworks could be supported.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Britain set out its objectives for its global artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit on Monday, focusing on understanding the risks posed by the frontier technology and how national and international frameworks could be supported. The summit, which will be held on Nov. 1-2, will bring together tech executives, academics and political leaders as nations and international governing bodies seek to implement tools and agree laws that regulate the use of the technology.

It will focus "on risks created or significantly exacerbated by the most powerful AI systems," the government said. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has touted Britain as a global leader in AI regulation, and the government wants to accelerate investment in AI to improve productivity.

Tech expert Matt Clifford and former senior diplomat Jonathan Black have been appointed to lead preparations for the summit. The two are rallying political leaders, AI companies and experts ahead of the event, which will be held at Bletchley Park in southern England.

At a meeting in May, Group of Seven (G7) leaders acknowledged the need for governance of AI and agreed to have ministers discuss the technology dubbed the Hiroshima AI process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

